A higher-res look at the Pixel 8a bezels and curves

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 25 2024 - 3:28 pm PT
While we wait for the official announcement, the latest leak of the Pixel 8a really emphasizes the curves and bezels.

If you thought the matte aluminum frame of the Pixel 8 was rounded at the corners, the Pixel 8a takes things a step further. The latest leak shared by Evan Blass this afternoon provides a higher-resolution look.

It makes the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro downright rectangular, with the 8a presumably being the final take on a design language that started with the Pixel 6. Looking back at past Pixel phones, Google has a penchant for resetting just as things get refined. The Pixel 3 -> 4 and 5 -> 6 transitions come to mind. 

Then we have a look at the four rear colors. A previous live leak makes the blue and green come off as much more muted compared to the renders. They might not be as vibrant in person before factoring glass versus plastic

Finally, there’s the front shot, with this leak doing a good job of showing off the bezels. The bottom one in particular is much thicker than the top. It’s basically a design trait for A-series phones at this point, while serving as a small but noticeable difference compared to the Pixel 8. 

