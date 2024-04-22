Pixel 8a leaks in new real-life image showing off vibrant blue and green colors

We’ve seen the Pixel 8a leaks several times now, and today a new live leak has revealed what the vibrant blue and green color variants will look like in person.
As has happened numerous times on past Pixels, the 8a has started hitting international retailers and with it, in-person leaks. Today’s live Pixel 8a leak shows the blue and green colors, expected to be called “Bay” and “Mint” respectively.
The images were posted to Twitter/X via user @Mohamma11824513 and caught by DroidReader.
Both phones seem to fully embrace their colors, with a saturated and vibrant look especially on the blue model. The green doesn’t look quite as electric green as early leaks suggested, but it’s still drastically more colorful than the “Mint” Google released for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro last year.
There are no obvious red flags here, but any early leak should be taken with a grain of salt of course.
Google is expected to reveal Pixel 8a in a few weeks around Google I/O. The price is expected to be higher compared to Pixel 7a.
More on Pixel 8a:
