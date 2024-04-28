 Skip to main content

Google Play Store can now simultaneously download multiple Android apps

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 28 2024 - 7:36 am PT
17 Comments

After on and off testing over the past few years, Google looks to have widely rolled out simultaneous app downloads and installs on the Play Store in a nice quality of life improvement.

To see it in action, install two apps — pick bigger downloads, like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides — and see how they download and then install concurrently instead of first waiting for one to complete. You can monitor their progress inside the Play Store and on your homescreen as seen in the screenshots below.

This updated behavior only triggers on new installs, while it just works with two apps at a time. (You can see how a third download remains “Pending” until something from the first pair finishes.) For comparison, the iOS App Store can handle three concurrent downloads and installs.

Google Play simultaneous downloads
Google Play simultaneous downloads

As of today, Google Play’s simultaneous downloads do not apply to application updates, which would be more useful as updating is more common than fresh installs. Hopefully, this is just a case of Google Play starting small before expanding. Where this change will be useful is when setting up a new Android phone or tablet. 

We are seeing this change on several Pixel phones and tablets we tested running Android 14 and version 40.6.31 of the Play Store.

More on Google Play:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Google Play Store

Google Play Store

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com