Google Play Store can now simultaneously download multiple Android apps

After on and off testing over the past few years, Google looks to have widely rolled out simultaneous app downloads and installs on the Play Store in a nice quality of life improvement.

To see it in action, install two apps — pick bigger downloads, like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides — and see how they download and then install concurrently instead of first waiting for one to complete. You can monitor their progress inside the Play Store and on your homescreen as seen in the screenshots below.

This updated behavior only triggers on new installs, while it just works with two apps at a time. (You can see how a third download remains “Pending” until something from the first pair finishes.) For comparison, the iOS App Store can handle three concurrent downloads and installs.

As of today, Google Play’s simultaneous downloads do not apply to application updates, which would be more useful as updating is more common than fresh installs. Hopefully, this is just a case of Google Play starting small before expanding. Where this change will be useful is when setting up a new Android phone or tablet.

We are seeing this change on several Pixel phones and tablets we tested running Android 14 and version 40.6.31 of the Play Store.

