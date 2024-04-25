Google Play accidentally reveals the ‘Cubes’ feed, a ‘shortcut’ to apps & games

The Google Play Store this evening inadvertently detailed a new experience called “Cubes” that lets you “Watch, shop, and more in one place.”

Going to the Play Store’s Apps tab this evening reveals an animated card promoting “A shortcut to what matters.” It’s badged with the paw icon that Google typically uses to signify a dogfood (in-testing) feature.

The video cycles through two examples:

Continue watching: Content from Hulu, Max, and Prime Video is shown

Continue shopping: McDonalds and other shopping apps

Meanwhile, the background reveals a feed UI with top tabs for Watch, Listen, Read, Games, and Shop.

“Watch” is the first feed with a “Continue watching” section that shows TV shows and movies from inside third-party streaming apps, while there’s also a recommendations carousel.

Under “Listen,” you have podcasts suggestions and even Spotify’s “New Music Friday.” There also appears to be some sort of pill-shaped dock filled with related apps.

“Games” has “Continue playing” with some “Featured for you” titles, and “Shops” has your “Carts & Lists.”

Tapping the card today takes you to a blank page that’s intended to open an editorial article detailing/announcing the feature. Note how “cube” is in the URL: play.google.com/store/apps/editorial?id=mc_apps_cube_launch_fcp_updated.

This is all fairly reminiscent of the “Entertainment Space” available on some Android tablets, as well as “Google Kids Space.” However, it lives within (and is powered by) the Play Store rather than offering a launcher-esque experience.

Strings in the Play Store referencing “Cubes” date back to early 2023, with others in recent months have managed to enable homecreen widgets that provide access to Cubes. It reminds me of the Google Play widget on the Nexus 7 that showed all your Play content.

Google Play clearly revealed this too early, but it now seems like a launch is coming sooner than later. It remains to be seen whether “Cubes” is the final name for this experience.

Updating…