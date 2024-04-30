 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 Pro mod gives the camera bar the brushed finish Google should have used [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 30 2024 - 12:32 pm PT
0 Comments

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro are well-designed smartphones, but the polished metal finish around the camera module is often easy to scratch and not the best look. Now, though, one Pixel 8 Pro owner took it upon themselves to manually give the metal a brushed look, and it’s really quite nice.

The polished metal around the camera module on Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro is pretty easy to damage even if the phone is in a case. The metal is just easy to scratch, and it doesn’t look all that good when that happens. That’s part of the reason it’s so frustrating that the smaller and cheaper Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 use a matte finish instead, which is considerably more durable.

There are protectors on the market to help with the durability issues, but it’s pretty universally agreed that Google probably should have just gone with some form of a textured metal on these phones.

Reddit user u/the_skinny_drummer took up the challenge of turning the polished metal into a brushed look, and the results are really good! Images shared of the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro show this new brushed finish which was achieved using Scotch Brite scouring pads.

We definitely would not advise doing this as it likely wouldn’t be viewed kindly by Google in the case of a warranty claim, and you also risk scratching the glass on the back and on the camera lens too (which it seems like may have happened on the 7 Pro). But, still, the cheap and clearly effective mod really does improve the look, especially on Pixel 8 Pro as the camera now more closely matches the matte glass finish.

The much safer solution is to pick up a skin. dbrand includes a camera bar skin with a full package, but there are others who will sell just the camera skin, such as XtremeSkins.

More on Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing