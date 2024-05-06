Fossil’s Wear OS smartwatches are gone now – don’t overpay at third-party retailers

Fossil announced earlier this year that it was leaving the smartwatch market and, after a fire sale last week, the company’s inventory of Wear OS smartwatches has been depleted.

For years Fossil was the biggest player in the Wear OS game. The company produced dozens of different smartwatch designs that worked with Android and iOS. But, amid some neglect following the “reboot” that was Wear OS 3, Fossil fell from relevance. That led to the announcement earlier this year that the company would stop making smartwatches altogether.

Last week, Fossil moved to clear out the rest of its smartwatches. The company issued essentially a fire sale on its online store, selling all smartwatches for $79. In many cases, that was a discount of nearly 75% from the launch pricing.

Now, though, those sales have depleted the company’s inventory. There’s not a single one of Fossil’s Wear OS smartwatches still for sale through the company’s website, just a couple of hybrid models.

That effectively closes the book on Fossil’s smartwatch history, though the company has committed to continued software support for the foreseeable future.

However, there are still a lot of Fossil watches for sale at Amazon and other online shops. This will likely continue for the foreseeable future, but you should not waste your money on an overpriced Fossil watch. Just a quick run through Amazon shows Fossil watches averaging prices around $150-170, well above their actual value. The Fossil Sport, released in 2018, is especially egregious at $179.

Our warning is this: Don’t overpay for a Fossil watch.

There will likely be some killer sales in the months to come, but if you’re paying more than $100 for one of these, you’re paying too much. Fossil’s support could end at any time, and you’ll absolutely be missing out on any future versions of Wear OS and probably many new features, too.

