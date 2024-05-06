Nothing Phone (2a) seems to be a hit with most models out of stock

The Nothing Phone (2a) is a really solid budget phone and it seems the market agrees, as supposedly higher-than-expected sales have left the device largely out of stock.

Nothing’s third smartphone release, Phone (2a), is also its first specifically budget-focused device. While it’s roughly in the same ballpark as Phone (1) in terms of specs, it comes in at an even lower price point. And, for the $349 it’s kinda-sorta sold for in the US, it’s one of the best deals at its price point.

In an ongoing thread on Twitter/X, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has been documenting that Phone (2a) is doing better than the company expected. Select color variants of Nothing Phone (2a) started to go out of stock towards the end of March, and that’s continued. As of this week, Pei says that “most” Phone (2a) stock is sold out.

The device is completely unavailable in the US, and it’s hard to find in countries where it’s sold more openly too.

Pei says that Nothing is “ramping up production” for the next couple of months to meet demand, saying to expect availability “to get a lot better” in the weeks to come.

By all accounts, it seems like the device has been a hit for the company, though it’s impossible to say just how many units have actually been sold. Nothing says it’s sold three million products to date, but it’s thought that the vast majority of that is made up by earbuds.

Are you looking to purchase Nothing Phone (2a)? Did you buy one already? Let us know in the comments below.

