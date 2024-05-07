Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ from $170, Galaxy S24/+ $200 off, Bose QuietComfort Ultra $100 off

Today’s collection of Android-ready tech deals is now waiting below, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+. One of the more affordable models in the lineup just dropped even lower, with configurations now starting down at $170 and joining deals on Samsung Galaxy S24/+ handsets. Pricing has now dropped by as much as $200 on unlocked condition units, just be sure to also scope out the Bose Mother’s Day event with up to $100 in savings on most of the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds. All of the details are down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ from just $170

While we are still tracking all-time lows on the brand new 2024 edition of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with the S Pen included starting at $230, there’s an even more affordable Galaxy Tab up for grabs today. Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet Android Tablet starting at $169.99 shipped. The tablet first landed on Amazon back in November and is now seeing a solid $50 price drop to deliver one of the most affordable, modern Galaxy Tab experiences out there. This deal on the entry-level 64GB variant is available at Amazon and directly from Samsung alongside the elevated 128GB model down at $219.99 shipped. Regularly $220 and and $270 respectively, there’s $50 in savings here, with both landing at within $10 of the only other time we have seen them sell for less.

Samsung Galaxy S24/+ smartphones up to $200 off

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on Samsung S24 handsets starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24 at $699.99 shipped. The regularly $800 handset is now up to $200 off on Amazon in brand new, unlocked condition. Today’s deal takes the unlocked 128GB configuration in four colorways from its usual $800 price tag down to $700, or $25 below our previous mention to match the lowest price we have tracked all year. It’s only one of a small handful of discounts we have tracked since launching back in February. Our hands-on review details the experience.

We are also tracking a notable price drop on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24+ smartphone down at $799.99 shipped. The regularly $1,000 256GB model is now seeing a straight up $200 price drop on Amazon to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Today’s deal clocks in at $50 below our previous mention as well. This one ups the experience with a larger battery, 12GB of RAM, and a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate action.

Bose Mother’s Day deals: Ultra earbuds, speakers, more up to $100 off

After featuring a series of Mother’s Day sale events from the likes of Nike, Journey, Amazon, and others, it’s now time for Bose. The popular audio brand has already made headlines today with the launch of its brand new SoundLink Max speaker (full details on that right here), but it has also launched a notable Mother’s Day sale event. Featuring deals on everything from a range of its latest Ultra QuietComfort headphones and earbuds to its portable SoundLink Flex (including the new Chilled Lilac colorway), this is a notable chance to upgrade mom’s audio game with sweet new buds, cans, or Bluetooth speakers. The entire collection of Bose Mother’s Day deals are waiting right here and below:

