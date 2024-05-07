Google Search now hides the number of results by default

Google Search has, for decades now, shown the number of search results that come back for a given query. That’s not going away, but Search is no longer showing that number by default.

Over the past day or two, it’s been noticed that Google Search has started to hide the number of results. The number, which generally appears between search filters and the results themselves, has simply been removed from view.

However, the number isn’t removed completely. As noted by @si1very on Twitter/X (via SERoundTable), the count is now hidden under the “tools” menu alongside Advanced Search and other additional filters.

While this change arguably doesn’t impact functionality – the number of results is often in the millions or sometimes even billions – it’s been a mainstay of Search for many years now, and it’s interesting to see Google shifting away from it.

What do you think of this change?

