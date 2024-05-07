 Skip to main content

Google Search now hides the number of results by default

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 7 2024 - 1:45 pm PT
0 Comments

Google Search has, for decades now, shown the number of search results that come back for a given query. That’s not going away, but Search is no longer showing that number by default.

Over the past day or two, it’s been noticed that Google Search has started to hide the number of results. The number, which generally appears between search filters and the results themselves, has simply been removed from view.

However, the number isn’t removed completely. As noted by @si1very on Twitter/X (via SERoundTable), the count is now hidden under the “tools” menu alongside Advanced Search and other additional filters.

While this change arguably doesn’t impact functionality – the number of results is often in the millions or sometimes even billions – it’s been a mainstay of Search for many years now, and it’s interesting to see Google shifting away from it.

What do you think of this change?

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Search

Google Search

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing