Report: Google might make SGE a paid feature, not working on ad-free Search

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 3 2024 - 2:01 pm PT
2 Comments

As the Search Generative Experience (SGE) nears its one-year anniversary, Google is reportedly considering making it a paid feature, but is not considering an ad-free offering.

Since the announcement last I/O and initial rollout in late May, SGE has been available through Search Labs, which recently got a slick visual overhaul. Users have been able to opt-in and test the AI-powered experience. 

Google recently tested making it available to those not in the preview program, but the Financial Times reports today that the company is “looking at options including adding certain AI-powered search features to its premium subscription services.” That subscription would be the $19.99 Google One AI Premium tier that offers access to Gemini Advanced. 

The reason for this is that SGE results are more computationally intensive. There would be no change to the existing Google Search offering for everyone else, while SGE would continue to show ads. In fact, Google told the FT that it’s “not working on or considering” an ad-free search experience.

Google executives “have not yet made a final decision on whether or when to launch it” and might just launch certain parts of SGE to free users. 

Google Search

Google SGE

