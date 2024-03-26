 Skip to main content

Google Photos adds favorite person shortcut for quick sharing 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 26 2024 - 9:40 am PT
1 Comment

To speed up sharing, Google Photos now lets you set a “Favorite shortcut” to “share instantly and in full quality with your favourite person.”

Users are being prompted about this feature in Library > Utilities > Add favorite shortcut. When you select a person, they will appear in the Google Photos share sheet that’s available when long-pressing on an image from the main feed/grid. Specifically, they are the first person in the “Send” carousel. 

Google Photos Favorite shortcut
Google Photos Favorite shortcut
Google Photos Favorite shortcut
Google Photos Favorite shortcut
Google Photos Favorite shortcut
Google Photos Favorite shortcut
Google Photos Favorite shortcut
Google Photos Favorite shortcut
Google Photos Favorite shortcut

This is the in-app/service sharing solution built into Google Photos that has a messaging-esque UI. The icon is badged with a heart icon in the bottom-right corner, while Google emphasizes the “full quality” nature of this offering compared to alternatives. Its prominence has been somewhat diminished with the native Android 14 share sheet on newer devices.

You can only have one favorite at a time. To remove or change, go into Settings > Sharing Favorite shortcut. 

The Favorite shortcut is rolling out with Google Photos 6.76 on Android. It’s not appearing on iOS.

More on Google Photos:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Photos

Google Photos

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com