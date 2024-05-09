Motorola’s next Razr flip phone appears in retailer leak, details price and memory

The Razr+ 2024 is the foldable flip phone Motorola is commissioning to take the flagship spot. New pricing and specs for the Motorola Razr have appeared in a leak aiming at the European market, alongside some colorways.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – Razr+ 2023 in the US – came as a rather big surprise to the foldable market. It was not a surprise in the sense that we didn’t see it coming; rather, it was a surprise in how well it performed. Motorola has had a resurgence recently, releasing some well-received devices with software that doesn’t crowd out the stock Android underneath. One example is the Motorola Edge+ 2023, which we rather enjoyed using.

The foldable lineup from Motorola is showing some signs of life again, as new details regarding the Motorola Razr’s European pricing and certain specs have appeared in a recent leak (via Deal N Tech). The discovery was made through a European retailer gearing up to sell the device. With that listing, a €1200 is paired with the 128GB of RAM and 512GB of memory variant.

The major difference in regards to generational improvement is the memory configuration, which has improved from only 8GB of RAM. With that listing is a set of colorways: Blue, Green, and Peach Fuzz. The latter option is the only descriptive offering, though we can imagine the colors will be vibrant and heavily saturated, like much of Motorola’s other offerings. It’s also worth noting that the previous model also came in Peach Fuzz.

Previous leaks have showcased the Motorola Razr+ 2024, and it looks nearly identical to the previous model. It houses the same dual camera setup on the outer display and overall similar silhouette. The Razr+ 2024 should be announced soon, as was the previous model last year during this time of year.