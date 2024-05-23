At least one Android phone works with the Clicks keyboard for iPhone

Clicks is a neat keyboard case for the latest iPhone models that adds a functional physical keyboard to the device. Clicks is, for now, not bringing its keyboard case to Android, but at least one Android phone does work with it.

The Clicks case first launched earlier this year. Personally, I went hands-on with the case over at 9to5Mac and walked away with a great first impression. The well-implemented case is easy to use, works remarkably well, and is probably the best version of this concept.

However, Clicks doesn’t make any cases for Android.

As it stands today, Clicks is only shipping cases for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. It’s a bit of a shame, because I’d actually really love to try this out with, say, a Pixel.

But as it turns out, at least one Android phone will work with the case.

The folks over at Android Police noticed that the Nothing Phone (1) fits the iPhone 15 Pro Max version of the Clicks keyboard case just about perfectly. The Phone (1) actually drew a bit of criticism initially for its hardware similarities to an iPhone, but in this case it worked out really well. The phone not only fits into the case with the USB-C port lined up properly – even the camera is lined up correctly – but it also functions perfectly fine.

From general typing with the virtual keyboard minimized to keyboard shortcuts, the whole system just works. That’s because, like iOS, Android has pretty robust support for physical keyboards and their shortcuts.

Keyboard shortcuts on Clicks that worked with Android include opening notifications, certain types of apps, activating Google Assistant, and general navigation such as going back, home, or opening the multitasking screen.

It’s rather unlikely that Clicks will be producing cases for Android anytime soon just due to the design-specific nature of its case, but if your phone happens to almost perfectly match the dimensions of an iPhone like the Nothing Phone (1) does, you can use it right now. Who knows, maybe those new Pixel designs will be close enough too? (Probably not).

