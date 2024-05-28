Here’s the new Google Home app ‘Favorites’ widget [Gallery]

As teased in October of 2023 and spotted at I/O 2024, the Google Home app on Android is getting ready to add a homescreen widget called “Favorites.”

Favorites will provide “Quick control of your actions, automations, and devices” with a simple layout that’s not too different from the grid of tiles we have today, or the Quick Settings Home Controls shortcut. We enabled it today with version 3.18 of the Android app, which is still rolling out and does not have the widget enabled yet.

After placing the widget, Google Home asks if you want to have it sync to the existing Favorites tab or be standalone:

Favorites : Sync to your favorites from the Home app

: Sync to your favorites from the Home app Custom: Choose controls unique to this widget

Other widget settings let you change the home, if you have multiple, and rearrange the tile order.

The widget features the app logo at the top-left corner and the home name next to it, while there’s a refresh button at the right. 5×3 is the default size, but it can take up your entire homescreen. Dynamic Color theming is leveraged.

Hopefully, this Android widget will begin rolling out soon.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.