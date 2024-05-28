 Skip to main content

Here’s the new Google Home app ‘Favorites’ widget [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 28 2024 - 8:42 am PT
Google Home logo

As teased in October of 2023 and spotted at I/O 2024, the Google Home app on Android is getting ready to add a homescreen widget called “Favorites.”

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Favorites will provide “Quick control of your actions, automations, and devices” with a simple layout that’s not too different from the grid of tiles we have today, or the Quick Settings Home Controls shortcut. We enabled it today with version 3.18 of the Android app, which is still rolling out and does not have the widget enabled yet.

After placing the widget, Google Home asks if you want to have it sync to the existing Favorites tab or be standalone:

  • Favorites: Sync to your favorites from the Home app
  • Custom: Choose controls unique to this widget
Google Home Favorites widget
Google Home Favorites widget

Other widget settings let you change the home, if you have multiple, and rearrange the tile order.

The widget features the app logo at the top-left corner and the home name next to it, while there’s a refresh button at the right. 5×3 is the default size, but it can take up your entire homescreen. Dynamic Color theming is leveraged.

Hopefully, this Android widget will begin rolling out soon.

Google Home Favorites widget

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

