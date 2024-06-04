[Update: Fixed] ChatGPT is partially down in wide system outage

According to OpenAI’s system status pages, ChatGPT is currently down for a subset of users, with many unable to use the mobile application on Android or other services.

[Update 05:17]: According to OpenAI systems, ChatGPT is no longer down, with all services operational as of 04:45am PDT, noting that this “incident has been resolved.” No further details have been shared on what could have caused the outage or the problems many were experiencing. However, you should now be able to access ChatGPT on all of your platforms without issues.

[Update 02:00]: The status has been updated once again to confirm a “Major Outage” to the ChatGPT service. “We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue” is the only update shared at this time.

[Update 01:31]: OpenAI has identified the issues affecting the service, and, according to the live platform status page, is “mitigating.” Hopefully, this will restore access in the coming hours.

The outage began early Tuesday, 00:21 PDT, with many complaints on X (formerly Twitter) claiming the inability to launch the chatbot from Chrome. However, this problem seems most prominent on mobile. The ChatGPT app on Android hangs at the login screen, indicating that this outage is not limited to just one platform. According to DownDetector, the most reported problems are with ChatGPT rather than the website or app:

If you are already connected, an “Internal Server Error” will display when attempting to make searches and ask queries. Premium subscribers are also experiencing problems with connections. It’s worth noting that ChatGPT is not down for all users. In some cases, you can still use the service as normal. In our brief testing, we were able to log in using the Google sign-in service. Once logged in, we found that some queries were slow to be generated, and there was some hallucination.

For instance, when asking for a “summary of the recent England match,” the system took over 2 minutes to respond initially, and the results were wildly out of date despite this information being correctly pulled on other AI-based platforms.

OpenAI’s status page currently stats that “ChatGPT is unavailable for some users” and that they are “currently investigating this issue.” No other details are currently known at this stage on how long the ChatGPT service could be down.

The last major outage was May 23, when the service encountered issues for over 8 hours. Despite that, OpenAI has a 99.67% uptime rate for the previous 90 days. For what it’s worth, Google’s Gemini is still working as expected if you require access to an operation LLM…

…updating…