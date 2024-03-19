 Skip to main content

Google updates Pixel 5G availability list, up to 38 countries

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 19 2024 - 10:46 am PT
The official line from Google is that “not all Pixel 4a (5G) and later phones work on all 5G networks.” Google maintains a list of countries where 5G is available on the Pixel and it was recently updated.

Pixel phones work with all major carriers. But not all Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) phones work on all 5G networks. Check with your carrier to make sure your phone works on its 5G network.

As of December 2023, the map had 31 countries. Google’s “5G on your Pixel” list is currently up to 38 countries with these seven new European additions:

  • Croatia
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Slovakia

The full list is as follows, with big availability gaps remaining.

AustraliaGermanyLithuaniaSlovakia
AustriaGreeceLuxembourgSlovenia
BelgiumHungaryNetherlandsSpain
CanadaIcelandNew ZealandSweden
CroatiaIndiaNorwaySwitzerland
Czech RepublicIrelandPolandTaiwan
DenmarkItalyPortugalUnited Kingdom
EstoniaJapanPuerto RicoUnited States
FinlandLatviaRomania
FranceLiechtensteinSingapore

It comes as the Pixel 8 series is only available in 20 (Google Store) countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States. This allows traveling Pixel owners to hopefully get a similar connectivity experience.

Since 2020, people have complained that Pixel 5G availability is not universal, and that remains the case today. Certification and testing is presumably the reason.

Thanks, Tony

