Google updates Pixel 5G availability list, up to 38 countries

The official line from Google is that “not all Pixel 4a (5G) and later phones work on all 5G networks.” Google maintains a list of countries where 5G is available on the Pixel and it was recently updated.

Pixel phones work with all major carriers. But not all Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) phones work on all 5G networks. Check with your carrier to make sure your phone works on its 5G network.

As of December 2023, the map had 31 countries. Google’s “5G on your Pixel” list is currently up to 38 countries with these seven new European additions:

Croatia

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Slovakia

The full list is as follows, with big availability gaps remaining.

Australia Germany Lithuania Slovakia Austria Greece Luxembourg Slovenia Belgium Hungary Netherlands Spain Canada Iceland New Zealand Sweden Croatia India Norway Switzerland Czech Republic Ireland Poland Taiwan Denmark Italy Portugal United Kingdom Estonia Japan Puerto Rico United States Finland Latvia Romania France Liechtenstein Singapore

It comes as the Pixel 8 series is only available in 20 (Google Store) countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States. This allows traveling Pixel owners to hopefully get a similar connectivity experience.

Since 2020, people have complained that Pixel 5G availability is not universal, and that remains the case today. Certification and testing is presumably the reason.

