Android ‘Bot’ Mini figure and more back on sale at Dead Zebra

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Jun 13 2024 - 1:29 am PT
After a brief hiatus and a clearout of rare and unreleased inventory, the updated Android “Bot” Mini figure and a slew of other Google-based collectables are back in stock in the relaunched Dead Zebra online store.

Andrew Bell, the brains behind Dead Zebra, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that this was that start of the “Hot Dino Summer” with new Chrome Dino set restocks, the latest Android Mini figures, and lots more beyond the Google-focused accessories.

One of the key new accessories is the Chrome Hot Dino Summer accessory pack. This kits your Chrome Dino figure with a bucket hat, a mini Google tote bag, and a camp shirt that is covered in tiny little Dinos. It’s the perfect attire for the summer season.

Our very own Ben Schoon has an incredible deep dive into the key differences between the latest Android “Bot” Mini figure and its predecessors if you want to work out if you need this desk companion for yourself – so go check that out. Initially, it was limited to the official Google Merchandise Store, but it’s nice to see a wider release. At $14, it’s even a little cheaper than before.

Android Bot Mini figure

One of the major downsides is the lack of availability in some regions. If, like me, you live in the UK and want to grab some of the latest new releases featuring the updated “Bot” Android Mini figure, then you’re out of luck. Dead Zebra stopped shipping to our little islands shortly after Brexit due to increased VAT costs. You’ll need to place an order above $135 or find a US package forwarding service.

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

