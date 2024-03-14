Rare, unreleased Android Mini figures will be sold by Dead Zebra soon

Dead Zebra, the long-time creator of the beloved Android Mini figures, is preparing a massive warehouse fundraising sale that will include quite a few rare and previously unreleased collectibles.

Despite the figurines’ years of popularity within the Android community, Dead Zebra is a two-person operation consisting of artist Andrew Bell and warehouse manager Melissa. The duo are now looking to scale things up and are moving the warehouse to a new location.

As part of this move, Dead Zebra is looking to sell off its collection of production samples of Android Mini figures in what it calls a fundraising sale. When preparing to release a new set of figures, some early production samples will be set aside to verify their quality and see if any changes need to be made. Rather than taking up space in the warehouse, these will now be sold to collectors. This will include rare figures that have been out of production for years as well as ones that never made it to release at all.

However, because this is intended as a fundraiser, the items on sale won’t be priced at their usual rates. During the first two days of the sale – tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, March 20 – all items will carry a $100 price tag. For the serious collectors out there, $100 isn’t unreasonable for figures that cannot be reasonably obtained any other way. Every other day after that, prices will drop a bit lower, ultimately reaching the usual $12 price point.

Days 1-2 : Everything is $100 each

Days 3-4 : Everything is $75 each

Days 5-6 : Everything is $50 each

Days 7-8 : Everything is $25 each

Days 9-10 : Everything is $12 each

Beyond simply clearing out warehouse space ahead of the move, Dead Zebra also plans to use the funds to grow the business, between new hardware upgrades and upcoming non-Android projects. One such project was showcased, featuring a caffeine-addled character who is part of the “Coffee Testing Dept.”

Image: Dead Zebra

Ahead of the sale, Dead Zebra will update its shop to showcase the exact models that will become available once the fundraiser begins. We’ll update this post once the preview goes live. In the meantime, are there any specific Android Mini figures you’ve been dreaming of obtaining? Let us know in the comments below.