Pixel Launcher adds toggle for ‘long app names’ in Android 15 Beta 3

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 18 2024 - 3:24 pm PT
Google has made a tweak to the Pixel Launcher in the latest Android 15 beta which lets you see longer app names in the app drawer, if you want them.

Android 15 Beta 3 is now available on Pixel devices and, with it, a handful of new options and tweaks to the experience. One of those changes can be found in the Pixel Launcher, where Google has added a new “Apps list settings” section.

This new section contains two options. First, a toggle to automatically start search when you swipe into the app drawer. This existed already, but the toggle was found under “Search settings.”

The other option is to “Show long app names.” As Google explains:

Display long app names on two lines in search results and apps list.

This option makes it possible to see the full name of an app rather than having the excess name cut off. It’s a welcome addition, though it’s worth noting that it doesn’t work in every single app. If the app name is too long for two full lines, it will still get cut off after reaching the limit of a single first line.

That’s actually the default behavior in the latest versions of Android, but wasn’t always the case. So this new toggle is used for going back to single-line app names.

This change is live by default in Android 15 Beta 3 on Pixel devices.

Not enabled
Enabled

More on Android 15:

