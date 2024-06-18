Google rolling out Android 15 Beta 3 for Pixel

Following I/O 2024 last month, the Android 15 preview cycle continues today with Beta 3 for Pixel devices.

Android 15 Beta 3 introduces Platform Stability with APIs (level 35) and system behaviors finalized. Developers are encouraged to start “final testing and development work needed to ensure that a compatible version of your app will be ready for users at the final release to the ecosystem.”

As previewed at I/O, Passkey sign-in is now a single step with fingerprint, face recognition, or screen lock for apps that target Android 15. Account details are now on the same sheet as authentication.

If this prompt is accidentally dismissed, Passkey and other Credential Manager suggestions will appear in Gboard’s suggestion row and username/password dropdown menus:

The following issues are fixed in Beta 3:

Developer-reported issues

Fixed an issue where disabling polling using the setDiscoveryTechnology method didn’t disable polling. (Issue #341196917

method didn’t disable polling. (Issue #341196917 Fixed an issue that prevented the system sharesheet from loading in some cases. (Issue #340936670)

Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash when accessing screen saver options. (Issue #340917853)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen unlock icon to be displayed when notifications were on screen. (Issue #340923963)

Fixed an issue that prevented mobile network security settings from being changed. (Issue #335438231)

Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue with the Android Emulator that caused Simpleperf to crash when running a CPU profile.

Bluetooth resolved issues

Resolved an issue where Bluetooth LE scans could persist in the system after an app crash.

Fixed a bug in Bluetooth LE legacy advertising, where AdvertisingSet.setScanResponseData did not return ADVERTISE_FAILED_DATA_TOO_LARGE when scan response data exceeded the 31-byte limit.

did not return when scan response data exceeded the 31-byte limit. Fixed a bug that caused LE connection failures on the GATT server by passing the address type from BluetoothGattServer.connect to native.

On Pixel, you can leave feedback using Android Beta Feedback. Access it from the app drawer or via the Quick Settings Tile to file bugs in the Google issue tracker. There’s also the Android Beta community on Reddit.

Android 15 Beta 3 (AP31.240517.022) with the June 2024 security patch is available for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a, as well as the Android Emulator. Most people will be installing via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload.

If you’re already in the Android 14 QPR beta program on a supported device, you’ll automatically get updated to Android 15 Beta 3.

If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 15.

Pixel 8a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA