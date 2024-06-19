 Skip to main content

Oppo tried out this really cool leather version of its first foldable phone

2021’s Oppo Find N was a tremendous first showing for the company’s foldable lineup, but now we’re getting a peek at a leather-clad version of the device that never made it to market.

The Oppo Find N was truly an amazing device when it first debuted. The compact outer form factor, excellent inner display, and impressive foldable hardware just delivered a great first experience. And Oppo has only improved on that with subsequent generations, with the Find N3 coming to the States in the form of the excellent OnePlus Open.

In a new post on Twitter/X, Oppo’s Pete Lau showed off a version of the Find N that had a leather backplate. It’s unclear if it’s using genuine leather or a faux textured material (the latter is more likely), but the look is very unique. The frame also has a slight tint to it, and the whole thing just looks really cool.

It’s not clear why this version never made it to market, but we’d certainly hope that, eventually, Oppo will give this another shot.

What do you think?

