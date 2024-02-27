 Skip to main content

Oppo confirms it will return to Europe, but only with newer phones

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 27 2024 - 8:18 am PT
Oppo has confirmed out of MWC 2024 that the company will bring its phones back to Europe.

Over the past couple of years, Oppo has slowly pulled out of many European countries (such as Germany) due to a patent dispute with Nokia. That dispute was resolved last month, though, and Oppo has now confirmed that devices will be coming back.

Speaking to GSMArena at MWC 2024 this week, Oppo confirmed plans to return to Europe “in all countries where Oppo was previously present.” The move, though, will only come with the “next Find flagship series.”

The same was confirmed to Max Jambor, who adds that Oppo has signed a three-year deal with Telefónica group in Europe.

OnePlus, notably, has already resumed sales in some European countries affected by the dispute.

