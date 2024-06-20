 Skip to main content

Google now sells a LEGO-like Chrome Dino set

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 20 2024 - 11:55 am PT
1 Comment

Google Chrome’s offline Dino game is iconic and, now, the character can be built in your home in a LEGO-like brick set.

Through its official merchandise store, Google has started selling the “Chrome Dino Brick Set.” It’s effectively a LEGO set of the Chrome Dino, allowing you to build the iconic character. The set is made up of 233 pieces and costs $40.

The Chrome Dino here is made up entirely in green, with a transparent base and a white eye.

Google, unfortunately, doesn’t provide any measurements of the size of the assembled set, but it looks to be not too small. There are around 600 sets available for purchase, but Google’s merch store often takes a while to restock products, so you’ll want to act sooner rather than later on this one.

The Chrome Dino has been thought of an a LEGO set before. In 2019 and 2023, the Dino made its way to LEGO Ideas, but never actually gained enough traction to make its way to market.

Some other recent additions to the Google Merchandise Store include some tote bags, a duffel bag, a pickleball bag, some new water bottles, notebooks, sunglasses, tennis balls, and a “Mewgler” cat plush (that we can’t decide if it’s adorable or haunting).

