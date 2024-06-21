 Skip to main content

Windows 11 will bring your Android phone directly to the Start Menu

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 21 2024 - 1:39 pm PT
0 Comments

Microsoft is preparing more and more new features for Phone Link, its connection between Windows and Android. That includes, soon, putting Phone Link directly into the Windows 11 Start Menu.

In a post today, Microsoft has announced that it will integrate Phone Link into the Windows 11 Start Menu. This will put your phone’s status as well as shortcuts to key tools alongside your list of apps. Currently, it’s required that you open the Phone Link app manually to access these options.

So, for instance, if you want to start a text message through Phone Link, you would now be able to access this more quickly through the Start Menu.

Microsoft also adds that users would be able to access recent activities from their phone via the Start Menu.

Access your phone messages, calls, and photos directly from Start, ensuring you never miss an important update or moment. 

Pick up where you left off with the latest activities from your phone, all seamlessly integrated into your Start menu experience.

This will only work with Android for the time being, with iOS support coming “later.” It’s rolling out now in beta using Phone Link version 1.24052.124.0 and Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3790. As for when this will be available to all users, it remains unclear.

More on Windows:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Windows

Windows

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing