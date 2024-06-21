Windows 11 will bring your Android phone directly to the Start Menu

Microsoft is preparing more and more new features for Phone Link, its connection between Windows and Android. That includes, soon, putting Phone Link directly into the Windows 11 Start Menu.

In a post today, Microsoft has announced that it will integrate Phone Link into the Windows 11 Start Menu. This will put your phone’s status as well as shortcuts to key tools alongside your list of apps. Currently, it’s required that you open the Phone Link app manually to access these options.

So, for instance, if you want to start a text message through Phone Link, you would now be able to access this more quickly through the Start Menu.

Microsoft also adds that users would be able to access recent activities from their phone via the Start Menu.

Access your phone messages, calls, and photos directly from Start, ensuring you never miss an important update or moment. Pick up where you left off with the latest activities from your phone, all seamlessly integrated into your Start menu experience.

This will only work with Android for the time being, with iOS support coming “later.” It’s rolling out now in beta using Phone Link version 1.24052.124.0 and Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3790. As for when this will be available to all users, it remains unclear.

