Samsung may be adding ‘App Lock’ to its Android 15 update, separate from Secure Folder

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 24 2024 - 1:44 pm PT
Locking apps seems to be a growing trend, with Google introducing “Private Space” on Pixel and Apple following suit as well. Now, Samsung appears to be gearing up to launch “App Lock” in its Android 15 update, but it’s unclear what the feature will do better.

Already in Samsung’s software, “Secure Folder” works much like Private Space on Pixel. The feature allows users to place photos, files, videos, and apps behind an additional layer of security beyond the rest of the device’s contents.

As Samsung explains:

The Secure Folder is the perfect place to store all the photos, videos, files, apps and data that you want to keep private. The folder is protected by the defence-grade Samsung Knox security platform, which encrypts all data stored there, making sure that your information is kept safe from any malicious attacks. You can also add a passcode or biometric lock to keep your data safe from any prying eyes.

But now, Samsung appears to also be adding “App Lock” to One UI in its coming Android 15 update.

This was highlighted by Tarun Vats on Twitter/X, who posted a partial screenshot from One UI 7’s Settings app that shows “App Lock” as disabled. The feature, Vats claims, will let

The only assumption we have is that this new “App Lock” option will allow users to lock the “main” version of an app. Secure Folder, as it stands today, makes a duplicate of the app you’ve locked, leaving two available on the device. The idea there, it seems, was to allow users to log into a second account for apps that only support one account. But, even then, it seems like a limited use case.

If “App Lock” functions as we think, it would bring some new functionality to the table, closer to what Google and Apple are preparing.

Samsung is likely to launch One UI 7 around October.

