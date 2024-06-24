 Skip to main content

Samsung caps trade-ins towards Galaxy Watch 6 at $100, still includes broken devices

Jun 24 2024
Trade-ins are one of the best ways to save on a new Samsung device, but if you were looking to upgrade to a Galaxy Watch 6, some of the best offers are suddenly not available.

On Samsung.com, you can often find good trade-in deals towards a new Samsung device. For instance, Samsung has been offering an “Any Smartwatch, Any Condition” trade-in deal towards the Galaxy Watch 6 for the past few weeks which allows users to trade in a broken smartwatch, or just one from a random brand, for at least $100. That deal is still available as of June 24, too.

But, suddenly, that’s the most you can get out of any smartwatch.

If you’re trading towards a Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung.com currently has the trade-in value capped at $100. No matter what you’re trading in, that’s the absolute most value you can currently get. If a device is worth more than $100, like a recent Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch, Samsung just doesn’t show the option to trade it in.

This appears to be limited only to the Galaxy Watch 6 and specifically its 40mm variant. Trading towards a 44mm size ups the trade-in cap to $150 when trading in a Galaxy Watch 4 or Apple Watch Series 6. If you trade towards a Watch 6 Classic, values behave as normal, capping out at $250 with a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or Apple Watch Series 8.

More than likely this is entirely a temporary limitation or bug, but it’s certainly unfortunate for anyone looking to take advantage of the current discounts.

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra in a couple of weeks.

