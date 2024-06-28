 Skip to main content

Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly ditches squared corners, Samsung considering MediaTek chips

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 28 2024 - 8:39 am PT
While we’re looking forward to Samsung’s next batch of foldables, new reports are offering some insight into Samsung’s plans for the Galaxy S25 series including design changes and the possibility of a MediaTek chip.

Over the past couple of generations, Samsung’s “Ultra” Galaxy S flagship has taken on the identity of the Galaxy Note. That’s delivered significant changes to the design including the iconic squared off design that the Note was well known for.

Apparently, though, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may shift back.

Ice Universe says that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will ditch squared off corners, going back to a more rounded design which is compared to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. That implies the display may also no longer be flat, something that Samsung just finally adopted in the latest generation.

Beyond that, other rumors are swirling about what will be inside of the Galaxy S25 series. Financial News reports that Samsung is considering using MediaTek chips in some Galaxy S25 variants due to the increased cost of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. It’s highly unlikely this would affect the Ultra model, but it’s a interesting to hear, as MediaTek chips have never made their way to Samsung flagships. The Galaxy Tab S10 is also rumored to be using a MediaTek chip in some capacity.

What about Exynos? While it was previously rumored that the Exynos 2500 would play a role, this latest report suggests that issues with chip yield may prevent Samsung from relying on the chip.

