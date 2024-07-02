Google explains how to factory reset Pixel 6 without bricking, working on fix

After factory resetting, some Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 6a owners have had their phones brick. Google is now out with steps on how to prevent this issue.

Before factory resetting your phone, which Google said today “isn’t something many users do regularly,” take into account whether you’ve recently installed a system update.

If you have, leave the device “powered on and idle for 15 minutes after it has rebooted following a system update.” You should be able to safely wipe the phone after that.

The alternative is to factory reset “before taking the latest system update.” Google does not specify which system update is responsible for this problem. Most people experiencing this bug are on Android 14.

For those that reset and have bricked devices (“Cannot load Android system”), Google says it has “identified the root cause of the issue and is working on developing the best possible solution.”

If you’ve already factory reset your Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 6a and are experiencing issues, stay tuned to this thread for further information and updates.

As users set out to factory reset their device, lost data shouldn’t be an issue, but being without a phone is obviously highly inconvenient.

This follows recent issues after the Android 14 update last year and a storage problem following the January Play system update.

More on Pixel: