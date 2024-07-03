Samsung will reportedly still make a Galaxy S25+ despite dubious rumor

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S lineup hasn’t changed in a few years, and a wild rumor earlier this week claimed one of the three models would be eliminated next year. Now, though, a reliable source says that Samsung will still make a Galaxy S25+.

Since the Galaxy S20 generation, Samsung has offered three devices in its flagship lineup. A Galaxy S, Galaxy S+, and Galaxy S Ultra. But doubt was cast on Samsung’s 2025 lineup following suit by a report from Android Headlines, which claimed that the Galaxy S25+ wasn’t going to be released. The sourcing of that report was an IMEI database that the publication has been frequently sourcing as of late, where the Galaxy S25+ simply wasn’t listed. That absence was taken to mean the device wasn’t going to be released at all.

But, it seems that’s not the case.

GalaxyClub, which has a solid track record for upcoming Samsung releases, says that the Galaxy S25+ is indeed on its way.

The publication had already mentioned the Galaxy S25+ in a prior report about Samsung’s camera plans, and now adds that Samsung is in development on the device. As one could predict, the device will carry the model number SM-S936, sitting in between the S25’s SM-S931 and the S25 Ultra’s SM-S938.

It’s not clear why the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra are showing up in this IMEI database while the S25+ is not, but it’s entirely possible it could simply be chalked up to the fact that Samsung isn’t expected to launch these new devices for several more months.

Is it still possible Samsung could skip the mid-tier model? Sure! But given the fact the Galaxy S24+ saw considerable growth in popularity this year, it would be unexpected and odd for Samsung to make that change now.

