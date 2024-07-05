Deals: OnePlus Buds 3 $80, Samsung Smart and Odyssey gaming monitors up to $800 off, Google Nest routers, and more

While there are still loads of July 4th deals live from yesterday to check out right here, we are back again today with new price drops. Today’s collection is headlined by the return of all-time low pricing on the new 2024 model OnePlus Buds 3 back down at $80 in both colors to sit alongside notable discounts on Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E mesh routers starting from $80. From there we move over to massive price drops on Samsung’s fantastic monitors – the gorgeous 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K UHD curved gaming monitor is $800 off and we have up to $258 in savings on the brilliant 32-inch Samsung M70C Series UHD Smart Monitor. All of that and more awaits below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New OnePlus Buds 3 with noise cancellation drop back down to $80 all-time low

After jumping back up to full price, the new 2024 OnePlus Buds 3 have now dropped down to $79.99 shipped via the official site. The regularly $100 buds debuted earlier this year, and you can now once again find the Splendid Blue and Metallic Grey models back down at the lowest price we have tracked since launch. While you will score $30 off these new buds with the purchase of a OnePlus 12 handset right now, today’s offer is the lowest straight up cash discount we can find – they are now sitting at the full $100 price tag on Amazon.

We are getting the next-generation of OnePlus gear come July 16 – subscribe here for a chance to win a FREE OnePlus Pad 2 or a FREE One Plus Watch 2R – but chances are we aren't going to be seeing an upgraded version of the OnePlus Buds 3 that launched earlier this year.

Score $80 off the 3-node Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E routers at $320, more from $80

While we are still tracking a solid Geek Squad refurbished offer on Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E mesh routers at $80 – that’s well below the regular $200 price tag on these, Amazon just dropped the 3-pack down to $319.99 shipped to ensure your entire space is blanketed in reliable Wi-Fi connectivity. Regularly $400, this is $80 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year. This 3-pack, for comparison’s sake, is still up at $400 via Best Buy. And for folks who either don’t need a 3-node setup or just don’t want to take the Geek Squad refurb route, Amazon has the single-node Nest WiFi Pro routers starting at $159.99 shipped from the usual $200 price tag – this also within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked this year.

Huge $258 price drop delivers all-time low on Samsung’s 32-inch M70C Smart Monitor at $342

As part of Samsung’s ongoing 4th of July monitor sale, and joining price drops on other models below, we are now tracking a big-time discount on its wonderful 32-inch Samsung M70C Series UHD Smart Monitor. This regularly $600 display is marked down to $429.99 shipped directly from Samsung, but you can score it for a whole less at Amazon right now with a price drop down to $341.94 shipped. That’s 43% or $258 off the sticker to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Another interesting comparison here is to the brand new M7 (M70D) model that just released – today’s deal on the higher-end M70C is now undercutting the $400 price of entry on that model (but you will find a solid deal on the larger 43-inch variant below as well).

Massive $800 deal drops Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor to new $1,698 low

As part of the ongoing 4th of July sale at Samsung and Amazon, we are tracking some massive price drops on displays for your gaming setup. Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K UHD 1000R curved gaming monitor at $1,697.75 shipped, which is a couple of bucks cheaper than Samsung’s $1,699.99 discounted price. This is lowest price we’ve tracked for this gaming monitor, so grab it while you can.

