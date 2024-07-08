 Skip to main content

Honor shows off Magic Vs3 as leak reveals just how thin Magic V3 is

Honor is preparing to launch its next generation of foldables, and today has unveiled its budget-focused Magic Vs3 while leaks are offering new details on the flagship Magic V3.

Honor’s foldable series has, so far, made its name primarily on the incredible feat of how thin the devices are. The Honor Magic V2, well over a year after its debut, still holds the record for the thinnest foldable at 9.9mm.

The company has already teased that Magic V3 will beat that, but an official reveal is still forthcoming.

As first noted by PlayfulDroid, though, Honor has quietly launched the more affordable companion to the Magic V3, the Honor Magic Vs3. This device is now available for pre-order on Honor’s website in China which reveals its design. The device has a wide outer display and a large camera module on the back which pretty clearly has a telephoto lens of some kind that’s using a periscope design. It’s shown off in black, white, and green, and has storage options including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The specs of this device are still unclear, though. The Magic Vs2 dropped down to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (from the V2’s 8 Gen 2), downgraded one of the camera sensors, and had a few other small cuts. We can probably expect similar from the Vs3.

Meanwhile, GizmoChina reports that the Honor Magic V3 will measure 9.7mm. That’s not much thinner than the Magic V2’s 9.9mm and also a bit underwhelming compared to the initial teaser, but it’s still incredibly impressive the Honor found a way to make its foldable even thinner.

In another teaser we can see the design, which has a rounded camera module similar to the Magic 6 Pro.

Honor will fully unveil its new foldables in China on July 12, and they’ll likely make it to international markets later this year.

