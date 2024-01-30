 Skip to main content

Google partners on passkey upgrades, dropping Pixel exclusivity in the future

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 30 2024 - 9:42 am PT
2 Comments
Google Pixel passkey upgrade

As part of the December Feature Drop, the Google Password Manager on Pixel devices introduced the ability to upgrade supported online accounts to passkeys. Google is partnering and highlighting several services that offer passkey upgrades today.

Going to the Google Password Manager on a Pixel reveals a “Simplify your sign-in” card in-between the Password Checkup tool and your list of credentials. Google explains how “you can upgrade to passkeys on these X accounts” so that you don’t need to “create or remember complex passwords.” Going forward, you just need your face, fingerprint, or device PIN/pattern/password to sign-in.

Google’s ongoing work to “accelerate passkey adoption” continues by partnering with “Adobe, Best Buy, DocuSign, eBay, Kayak, Money Forward, Nintendo, PayPal, Uber, Yahoo! Japan—and soon, TikTok” on passkey upgrades. (TikTok announced iPhone support last year.) While any web service can support passkey, Google working to get the biggest names onboard feels notable.

If you have an account with one of these early launch partners, Google Password Manager on Pixel will helpfully guide you to the exact location on the partner’s website or app where you can upgrade to a passkey.

Google Pixel passkey upgrade
Google Pixel passkey upgrade
Google Pixel passkey upgrade

The Google Password Manager will offer passkey upgrades on “other platforms in the future,” and it’s currently available on the Pixel 5a and newer, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold. 

Meanwhile, the Pixel Launcher recently added a Password Manager shortcut if you don’t use homescreen icon or Settings > Passwords & accounts.

More on Google Password Manager:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Passkeys

Passkeys
Google Password Manager

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com