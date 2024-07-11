The Galaxy Tab S10 series will launch before the end of the year

Samsung has confirmed plans to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series before the end of the year, as rumors swirl around the new tablets.

This week’s big Samsung Unpacked event was a big one, delivering new foldables, smartwatches, earbuds, and the Galaxy Ring. However, the event skipped over the Galaxy Tab S10 series, which was a possible set of arrivals at the event too. That wasn’t totally unexpected, though, as Samsung has been releasing its flagship tablets less frequently than once per year.

But, apparently, Samsung will actually be moving a little faster than expected this time around.

Speaking to Android Authority, Samsung representatives from South Africa confirmed plans for the Galaxy Tab S10 series, as well as that the new tablets would launch before the end of 2024. If that’s the case, it likely means Samsung would present these outside of an Unpacked event, unless the Galaxy S25 series somehow launches before the end of the year (which is extraordinarily unlikely).

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to stick with the same design as previous generations, while rumors suggest the smallest Tab S10 may not be released, and a MediaTek chip may be used in select models.

