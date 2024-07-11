 Skip to main content

The Galaxy Tab S10 series will launch before the end of the year

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 11 2024 - 9:48 am PT
0 Comments

Samsung has confirmed plans to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series before the end of the year, as rumors swirl around the new tablets.

This week’s big Samsung Unpacked event was a big one, delivering new foldables, smartwatches, earbuds, and the Galaxy Ring. However, the event skipped over the Galaxy Tab S10 series, which was a possible set of arrivals at the event too. That wasn’t totally unexpected, though, as Samsung has been releasing its flagship tablets less frequently than once per year.

But, apparently, Samsung will actually be moving a little faster than expected this time around.

Speaking to Android Authority, Samsung representatives from South Africa confirmed plans for the Galaxy Tab S10 series, as well as that the new tablets would launch before the end of 2024. If that’s the case, it likely means Samsung would present these outside of an Unpacked event, unless the Galaxy S25 series somehow launches before the end of the year (which is extraordinarily unlikely).

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to stick with the same design as previous generations, while rumors suggest the smallest Tab S10 may not be released, and a MediaTek chip may be used in select models.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications