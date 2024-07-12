The $5,650 timepiece that Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra looks like

It’s frankly silly how much Samsung took from the Apple Watch Ultra to make its latest wearable. However, it doesn’t end there. I’d also submit that the Galaxy Watch Ultra takes a few too many design cues from the Hermès H08.

While most known for luxury leather goods, Hermès also makes watches. Hermès announced the H08 in 2021. It features a round dial in a mostly square case, just like the new Samsung Wear OS device. Note the similarities around the bezel and chamfered edges.

The Hermès timepiece starts at $5,650 for a “satin-brushed titanium case with sunburst satin-brushed titanium bezel with mirror-polished chamfers,” as well as anti-glare sapphire crystal (and transparent case-back to see the inner workings of the movement).

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is also made of titanium with a sapphire crystal. Another similarity is the 10 ATM water resistance.

The 42mm mechanical watch is powered by a self-winding movement and has a 50-hour power reserve, which is amusingly close to the 48 hours on the Watch Ultra when using standard modes. Then there’s the default orange bands, with Hermes also making bands for the Apple Watch.

Besides being “Swiss Made,” other things that make the Hermès H08 a $5,650 timepiece are a “black nickel-treated dial, black-gold treated circular satin-brushed minutes disk, grained center, [and] rhodium-plated applied Arabic numerals.” The most expensive H08 model is $16,100 because of rose gold and a ceramic bezel.

If you’re interested in other digital and mechanical watch similarities, compare the domed Pixel Watch (inspired by water droplets) and Ressence Type 1° Round (pebbles).

Anyways:

No, no, I’m not interested in timepieces, just watches.

