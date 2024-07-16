Google disabled the Pixel Watch ‘At a Glance’ complication in Germany

Google has quietly disabled the At a Glance watchface complication on Pixel Watch for customers in Germany.

The At a Glance complication first debuted on Pixel Watch about a year ago before disappearing and re-appearing, and then being updated with additional styles to fit more watchfaces later in the year. The useful complication can shift between showing the weather, upcoming calendar appointments, and more depending on context, just like the widget used on Pixel phones and available to other Android devices.

Oddly, though, Google has disabled At a Glance for Pixel Watch owners in Germany.

Confirmed on Google’s Issue Tracker (as shared by one of our readers), At a Glance was disabled on Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 in Germany due to “regulatory compliance” reasons. The exact reasoning is unclear, and whatever those reasons are, they don’t seem to affect the widget on smartphones.

Google made this change at the “start of May,” and there’s no word on when, if at all, the complication will return.

Variations of the At a Glance complication

