 Skip to main content

Hands-on: The Xiaomi 14 Ultra delivers my favorite ‘slab’ phone hardware in ages

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 28 2024 - 3:00 am PT
1 Comment

Traditional smartphones are pretty much all the same nowadays, but every once in a while there’s something that stands out. This week at MWC 2024, I got to try out the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which delivers the best hardware on a “slab” phone I’ve felt in years.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is the latest flagship release from Xiaomi, having debuted in China earlier this month and globally earlier this week. The top-tier device is camera-focused and can deliver some truly stunning results, but what immediately caught my eye was its design.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a typical aluminum build with either glass or a fake leather, but the way it’s done feels rugged in all of the best ways. The matte metal extends around the back of the device and, in the hand, it just feels stellar. Combined with the fake leather on the black and white variants, I just couldn’t get over how comfortable it was to hold with its reassuring grip.

The glass-backed blue variant is also pretty nice, but the fake leather is absolutely the one to go for.

Specifically, the white model. This one stands out and the light color makes the camera module pop and the metal side rails stand out. It’s a stunning look.

It’s almost hard to put into words, but I just love this design in person, and it’s been a while since I last wanted to gush about a smartphone design (when it doesn’t fold) quite this much.

Beyond that, I also briefly got to see the neat camera hardware for the Ultra. This includes the camera grip that adds a physical shutter button and a grip, as well as some customizable camera rings. It’s a really cool idea, and I’m hoping one that gets explored further.

Sadly, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra won’t be coming to the United States, but will be available globally very soon. Personally, though, I hope this release brings a resurgence to this style of design.

More from MWC 2024:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Xiaomi

Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.