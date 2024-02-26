Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra launch globally starting at €999

A few months after debuting in China, Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi 14 globally with prices starting at €999.

The Xiaomi 14 was the first device to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 late last year, and now it’s coming to the global market. While the bigger Xiaomi 14 Plus won’t be launching in Europe and other countries, the smaller version will still pack a bunch with its powerful chip, 6.36-inch display, and UFS 4.0 storage. It’s also Xiaomi’s first big global launch with its new HyperOS Android skin.

Xiaomi 14 will be available starting at €999.

9to5Google contributor Max Weinbach has also been using the Xiaomi 14’s global variant for a few weeks now, and he had some positive things to say after testing it out.

Oh yeah also been using Xiaomi 14 for ~2 weeks and it's very good. It's 999 EUR which honestly is fair given how good the camera is. Very good phone. pic.twitter.com/r26wDuXLBE — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 25, 2024

More exciting is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which just landed in China last week. The all-out device has a bigger 6.73-inch display and a huge focus on the camera. There’s a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 as the main camera, with three other lenses to back that up. Another big standout was the hardware, which we briefly got to try at MWC in person. The flat edges on the back of the device feel pretty incredible in the hand – personally, I’m a huge fan of this hardware.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available globally starting at €1,499.

Neither phone, as usual, is slated for a US release.

