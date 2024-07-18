 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2a) ‘Plus’ is launching on July 31

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 18 2024 - 7:34 am PT
After the Nothing Phone (2a) turned out to be a hit, the company is now launching a “Plus” variant later this month.

Announced via Twitter/X and through a note to the media, Nothing has confirmed a July 31 reveal for the “Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.” There’s little to no context about the device or what upgrades it will bring.

Previously, Nothing teased the device using the image of a Mega-Aerodactyl from Pokemon. The standard Aerodactyl was used in teasers during the lead-up to the launch of the Nothing Phone (2a), with the Mega-Aerodactyl being an evolved version of the Pokemon.

As such, the “Plus” variant is likely going to bring some notable updates to the Phone (2a), but it’s totally unclear what those might be. Nothing’s teaser image doesn’t really hint at any specific upgrades, either.

This would be the second variant of the Phone (2a) to launch, with a previous “Special Edition” quickly selling out with a unique color design. The recently-launched CMF Phone 1 is also arguably a variant of the Phone (2a), packing similar specs across the board, but with a significantly lower price.

Whatever Nothing has in store, we’ll find out more on July 31 – and, in all likelihood, well before that too.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3) isn’t scheduled to launch in 2024 at all, with the company pushing it back as it develops AI features.

More on Nothing:

