Some Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders will get a ‘piece of Google Pixel design history’

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 19 2024 - 4:30 am PT
7 Comments

If you pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro series in a handful of countries, Google is throwing in a “limited -edition collectible.”

On the Australia, Japan, and Singapore Google Stores, the “special gift for our first orders” is described as a “piece of Google Pixel design history.” 

As this is “exclusively for the first orders of our new Pixel 9 Pro phones,” it appears that Pixel 9 buyers are left out. 

Limited time while supply lasts – be quick.

The available image shows a fancy box that is certainly more premium than the actual retail packaging. There’s a four-color G logo and “Google Store” on the book-style cover, while there’s a thick black interior.

The Taiwan site appears to reveal that the item is an “original Google Pixel design posters” (translation). 

The four countries getting this collectible are in Asia-Pacific. This is not the first time something like this has been offered, but it’s usually a branded accessory, like a case. It’s a shame that Google is not offering this worldwide.

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

