Some Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders will get a ‘piece of Google Pixel design history’

If you pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro series in a handful of countries, Google is throwing in a “limited -edition collectible.”
On the Australia, Japan, and Singapore Google Stores, the “special gift for our first orders” is described as a “piece of Google Pixel design history.”
As this is “exclusively for the first orders of our new Pixel 9 Pro phones,” it appears that Pixel 9 buyers are left out.
Limited time while supply lasts – be quick.
The available image shows a fancy box that is certainly more premium than the actual retail packaging. There’s a four-color G logo and “Google Store” on the book-style cover, while there’s a thick black interior.
The Taiwan site appears to reveal that the item is an “original Google Pixel design posters” (translation).
The four countries getting this collectible are in Asia-Pacific. This is not the first time something like this has been offered, but it’s usually a branded accessory, like a case. It’s a shame that Google is not offering this worldwide.
