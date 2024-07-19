Some Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders will get a ‘piece of Google Pixel design history’

If you pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro series in a handful of countries, Google is throwing in a “limited -edition collectible.”

On the Australia, Japan, and Singapore Google Stores, the “special gift for our first orders” is described as a “piece of Google Pixel design history.”

As this is “exclusively for the first orders of our new Pixel 9 Pro phones,” it appears that Pixel 9 buyers are left out.

Limited time while supply lasts – be quick.

The available image shows a fancy box that is certainly more premium than the actual retail packaging. There’s a four-color G logo and “Google Store” on the book-style cover, while there’s a thick black interior.

The Taiwan site appears to reveal that the item is an “original Google Pixel design posters” (translation).

The four countries getting this collectible are in Asia-Pacific. This is not the first time something like this has been offered, but it’s usually a branded accessory, like a case. It’s a shame that Google is not offering this worldwide.

More on Pixel 9 Pro: