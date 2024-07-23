 Skip to main content

Google Lens history gets a photo grid UI 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 23 2024 - 5:39 pm PT
0 Comments

Back in March, Google Lens introduced the highly-requested ability to save your Visual Search History, and it has now gotten a big UI update. 

Previously, tapping the history icon in the top-right corner of the viewfinder would open a “Google Lens Activity” page that’s an extension of myactivity.google.com

Google recently introduced a photo grid on top of the My Activity page, which remains available as a shortcut at the top.

This more dedicated “Lens history” UI shows images taken inside the Google Lens app, while ignoring the Circle to Search and Lens in Google Photos line items that do not get saved. You see the date and time underneath each item, while the overflow lets you download it if that was the only image of something you managed to get.

Before vs. after

Google Lens history UI

When you tap on an image in the history grid, Lens immediately reanalyses it. The first approach was quite barebones and just downloaded the picture to your device for a more manual process.

This Google Lens history UI is rolled out on Android and iOS.

More on Google Lens:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Lens

Google Lens

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications