Google Lens history gets a photo grid UI 

Back in March, Google Lens introduced the highly-requested ability to save your Visual Search History, and it has now gotten a big UI update.

Previously, tapping the history icon in the top-right corner of the viewfinder would open a “Google Lens Activity” page that’s an extension of myactivity.google.com.

Google recently introduced a photo grid on top of the My Activity page, which remains available as a shortcut at the top.

This more dedicated “Lens history” UI shows images taken inside the Google Lens app, while ignoring the Circle to Search and Lens in Google Photos line items that do not get saved. You see the date and time underneath each item, while the overflow lets you download it if that was the only image of something you managed to get.

Before vs. after

When you tap on an image in the history grid, Lens immediately reanalyses it. The first approach was quite barebones and just downloaded the picture to your device for a more manual process.

This Google Lens history UI is rolled out on Android and iOS.

