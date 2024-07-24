 Skip to main content

Samsung ups Galaxy Ring production amidst high demand

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Jul 24 2024 - 7:48 am PT
1 Comment

New reports suggest that Samsung has increased production of the Galaxy Ring by 150%, adding 600,000 units this year.

The Galaxy Ring was not nearly as heavily advertised as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 or the Watch 7 and Watch Ultra. This might be a product of Samsung’s careful approach to introducing the Galaxy Ring.

According to a report by Korean site THE ELEC, Samsung initially limited production of the Galaxy Ring to 400,000 units. This was a careful move on the company’s part, likely allowing them to evaluate consumer reception before investing more money and effort.

At the time of writing, the pre-order phase is over, and the Galaxy Ring is officially available without a waiting period. Samsung has decided that the Galaxy Ring is worth further investment, increasing the total number of units produced by 600,000. The final number of units produced by the end of the year will be up to 1 million.

In the interest of context, the Galaxy Ring production number is reportedly equal to the number of Oura Ring units sold in the last six years. Consumer reception being positive makes sense, given that a large number of customers are Galaxy users, and adding a smart wearable under $500 to their personal ecosystem seems like a good idea.

The Galaxy Ring retails for $399 and is available from several retailers, including Samsung’s website.

