YouTube app miniplayer redesign works like picture-in-picture

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 24 2024 - 4:44 pm PT
YouTube for Android is testing a redesign of the miniplayer that serves as an in-app picture-in-picture (PiP). 

Today, the YouTube miniplayer is docked to the bottom bar. The video — which is cropped and pretty short — appears at the left with the name and channel after that, while the play and close buttons are at the right. 

The new design looks like a picture-in-picture window. It lets you browse YouTube, while still watching the video.

This rectangular card features rounded corners that cut into the video and has the play/pause button flanked by 10-second rewind/skip. The background for the controls is white or dark depending on the theme. (It’s a bit distracting and an Ambient mode effect here would be cool.)

YouTube miniplayer picture-in-picture

Old vs. new

Notably you can resize this new miniplayer video to take up the entire width of the screen. Drag the rectangle, like picture-in-picture, to move it around. To close, tap the ‘x’ button in the top-right corner or move it to the bottom of your screen.

This picture-in-picture miniplayer is not yet widely rolled out to YouTube for Android, and we’ve only received one report of it today. 

