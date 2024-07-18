Eve’s new ‘Smart Weather Station’ adds the temperature to Google Home

Eve, formerly a smart home brand almost exclusively focused on HomeKit, is leveraging Matter to launch a new version of its “Smart Weather Station” which will be able to show the current temperature and other data within the Google Home app.

Available starting today, the updated Eve Smart Weather Station is an updated version of the formerly HomeKit-only product. The device is designed to be placed outside of your home where it can gather up-to-date information on the current temperature, humidity, and air pressure. It can even use that data to predict local weather conditions over the next 12 hours. That only works through the Eve app, though, which still is not available for Android.

What you can do, though, is add the Eve Smart Weather Station to the Google Home app.

Using Matter, the device can link into your Google Home setup and pump information regarding the temperature into your smart home. As Eve says, this allows for “smarter automations” in your home. Presumably – we’ve not yet had a chance to test it out – the Station can be used as a trigger for certain types of smart home automations in the Home app, perhaps such as adjusting the AC, closing blinds, etc.

The new Eve Smart Weather Station comes out of the box with support for Matter, while the HomeKit version will be upgraded with Matter support.

The device is available for purchase now through Eve’s website and Amazon for $79.95. That said, the HomeKit model is fairly easy to find on sale now, as long as you don’t mind waiting for the Matter update to launch – Eve hasn’t specified when that will start rolling out, though.

More on Google Home:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram