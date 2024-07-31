 Skip to main content

Pixel 9 Pro won’t shoot 8K but Video Boost gets you there, Zoom Enhance mentioned

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 31 2024 - 12:46 pm PT
10 Comments

We already know the camera specs and some AI features for the Pixel 9 Pro, but the latest leak reveals that Google will be leveraging Video Boost for 8K footage.

While the 50MP Samsung GNK, which debuted on last year’s phones, supports 8K capture, Google will not let you record video at that resolution on the Pixel 9 Pro. According to Android Headlines, “8K video recording will be powered by Video Boost.”

Video Boost works by uploading a clip and processing it in the cloud. This gets you Night Sight Video and other enhancements. As such, it sounds like Google will be AI upscaling footage from 4K to 8K resolution. It remains to be seen whether this is an optional feature, and whether Video Boost will be getting basic preferences.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will get Video Boost, but not the 8K enhancement given that it’s using a different main sensor.

Meanwhile, Zoom Enhance is said to be available on the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL. Its mention on marketing material is promising, but it remains to be seen whether it will be available at launch. It’s already a bad look for it to not be available on the Pixel 8 Pro as the replacement launches. 

More on Pixel 9 Pro:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications