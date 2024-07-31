Pixel 9 Pro won’t shoot 8K but Video Boost gets you there, Zoom Enhance mentioned

We already know the camera specs and some AI features for the Pixel 9 Pro, but the latest leak reveals that Google will be leveraging Video Boost for 8K footage.

While the 50MP Samsung GNK, which debuted on last year’s phones, supports 8K capture, Google will not let you record video at that resolution on the Pixel 9 Pro. According to Android Headlines, “8K video recording will be powered by Video Boost.”

Video Boost works by uploading a clip and processing it in the cloud. This gets you Night Sight Video and other enhancements. As such, it sounds like Google will be AI upscaling footage from 4K to 8K resolution. It remains to be seen whether this is an optional feature, and whether Video Boost will be getting basic preferences.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will get Video Boost, but not the 8K enhancement given that it’s using a different main sensor.

Meanwhile, Zoom Enhance is said to be available on the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL. Its mention on marketing material is promising, but it remains to be seen whether it will be available at launch. It’s already a bad look for it to not be available on the Pixel 8 Pro as the replacement launches.

