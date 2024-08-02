 Skip to main content

What Google’s new 45W USB-C Charger looks like in Europe

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 2 2024 - 3:34 pm PT
2 Comments

With the Pixel 9 series, Google is introducing a new 45W USB-C Charger. We’ve already seen the US design, but here’s a look at the European variant.

When plugged in, the body of the charger is vertical instead of horizontal. It’s the opposite direction of the current 30W unit, and presumably meant to conserve space. The prong — it’s a shame they don’t collapse — is located at the top of the oval face, with the USB-C port at the bottom of the charger.

  • Google 45W USB-C charger
  • Google 45W USB-C charger
  • Google 45W USB-C charger

@MysteryLupin on X shared the European design today, with that plug wider than the body of the charger. Accessories from other brands have the same constraint, though Google’s existing 30W unit solves that aspect in a more aesthetically pleasing and flush manner.

A previous leak said the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro charge up to 55% in 30 minutes with the new 45W charger. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is said to offer up to 70% in 30 minutes.

We don’t know the exact charging rates, but the Pixel 8 today goes to 27W and the 9 Pro to 30W. However, don’t expect the Pixel 9 series to offer 45W wired charging. It should be lower than what the first-party charger can do. 

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications