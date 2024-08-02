What Google’s new 45W USB-C Charger looks like in Europe

With the Pixel 9 series, Google is introducing a new 45W USB-C Charger. We’ve already seen the US design, but here’s a look at the European variant.

When plugged in, the body of the charger is vertical instead of horizontal. It’s the opposite direction of the current 30W unit, and presumably meant to conserve space. The prong — it’s a shame they don’t collapse — is located at the top of the oval face, with the USB-C port at the bottom of the charger.

@MysteryLupin on X shared the European design today, with that plug wider than the body of the charger. Accessories from other brands have the same constraint, though Google’s existing 30W unit solves that aspect in a more aesthetically pleasing and flush manner.

A previous leak said the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro charge up to 55% in 30 minutes with the new 45W charger. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is said to offer up to 70% in 30 minutes.

We don’t know the exact charging rates, but the Pixel 8 today goes to 27W and the 9 Pro to 30W. However, don’t expect the Pixel 9 series to offer 45W wired charging. It should be lower than what the first-party charger can do.

