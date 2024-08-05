Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra get first Wear OS 5 update since release [U]

The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra are both getting their first update since public release last week. The new updates bring simple bug fixes and stability enhancements.

Update 8/5: One UI 6 for the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 is now available in the US (via Droid Life). Rollout is starting to happen for users with either device. This update is intended to improve device stability. It looks to carry more emphasis on stability in the changelog, along with a slightly different file size in the US.

Samsung is currently on Wear OS 5 in One UI 6 with the Watch 7 and Watch Ultra. Versions prior to those models are able to download and install the One UI 6 beta, though the release of the newest devices likely means the stable version will trickle down to the Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6 sometime soon.

The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra have started receiving an update days after release. The new version comes with the moniker L310XXU1AXG2 for the Watch 7, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra is seeing L705FXXU1AXFB (via SamMobile). There may be a chance that your device has automatically updated if the setting is turned on.

Users can check for themselves by heading into the Galaxy Wearables app and scrolling to the bottom of the Watch settings page. Hitting Watch software update will allow the watch to search for the latest version. The current version will also be available in this section.

The changelog leaves quite a bit to the imagination in classic security update style. Performance enhancement and bug fixes are mentioned in little detail, likely meaning there are small changes that have been made to make the experience a little bit better for a brand-new device.

After all, the Galaxy Watch Ultra retails for $649, and the Watch 7 at $299, so a competent software version is necessary. This isn’t indicative of a broken OS out of the box, but rather, a refinement for users.

The new version does bring a few changes to how Samsung’s wearables handle workouts and health-tracking statistics. The new update should be rolling out to users now.

