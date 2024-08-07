Peak Design’s new Qi2 Moto Mount will leave Kickstarter soon

Peak Design makes some of the coolest mounting solutions for Android phones, including the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy series. It’s newest release – the Qi2-compliant Moto Mount – is set to leave Kickstarter soon, and with it, significant discounts.

The Moto Mount series is a new mounting solution from the same company that makes Peak Design Pixel and Galaxy cases. The back of those cases carries a very specific mounting point – a lock/magnet combination that provides the basis for a lot of the company’s gear. That basis is what the Moto Mount is built on.

The Moto Mount is intended for motorists who need a high-end mounting solution that can essentially fit anywhere on your bike. Peak Design developed several mounting points for cyclists. That includes mirror, bar, brake/clutch, stem, and ball mounts.

It might be overengineered, but it does cover a large portion of riders. It lends itself to scooterists who need a mirror mount, sports bike riders who can’t use the clip-on bars, and bar mounts for just about anyone else.

The charging version of these mounts comes at a higher cost to the consumer. Instead of the base $100 that the Moto Mount will cost outside of its Kickstarter phase, the charging version comes in at around $160. The charging versions hit 15W charging, and Peak Design claims they’re twice as fast.

Notably, most phones can handle those speeds but don’t actually have the magnets built in, like an iPhone. That part of the Qi2 standard hasn’t hit the market yet. The Moto mount requires a Peak Design case, anyway.

For those who are genuinely looking for a motorcycle phone mount solution, Peak Design’s option is a good start. During the Kickstarter phase, the base mount is priced at $80, while the charging solution is $120. That’s a pretty decent discount on both ends. The brand also has some creator kits, including an Everyday Backpack and tripod, for a discounted rate.

The Kickstarter is set to end on August 12.

Peak Design notes that the Moto Mount will begin shipping December. In November, they’ll become available on the store’s website.

