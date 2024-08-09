Pixelated 020: Chromecast flies the Nest

Welcome to the twentieth episode of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, we talk about the Google TV Streamer, 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat, and the final Pixel 9 rumors.
- Google TV Streamer is a $99 set-top box that replaces Chromecast, coming Sept.
- Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is getting a major revamp after nearly a decade
- Pixel 9: All of the last-minute leaks [Video]
