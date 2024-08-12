YouTube Music tweaks Home feed design on Android, iOS

In recent weeks, YouTube Music has made subtle changes to the design of the Home feed on Android and iOS.

For starters, YouTube Music has replaced the “More” button housed in a pill with a right chevron. It’s one less thing for the app to translate, while an icon makes the UI ever so slightly less dense and quicker to process. The “Play all” button remains in use for Quick picks and other similar shelves.

YTM has also shrunk the carousel titles to be slightly smaller.

Finally, the second line of descriptions have been removed throughout. For example, Quick picks used to be accompanied by a fully capitalized — for some reason — “Start radio from a song” in all.” Now, it’s just “Create a radio” without “Your music tuner.” That extra line was not needed.

Old vs. new (on same Pixel 8)

There’s no change to the “Similar to” or the “Listen again” shelves. (It remains to be seen whether YTM is proceeding with the Speed dial replacement. More people have seen the 3×3 design in recent months, but it’s not yet widely rolled out.)

These updates to the Home feed are rolled out to YouTube Music for Android and iOS. There are no changes to music.youtube.com.

