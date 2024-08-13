Google launched a new 45W fast charger for the Pixel 9 series

The Pixel 9 series brings a faster charging speed than any other previous versions, so Google opted to launch a new 45W fast charger that pairs along nicely. However, it is not included with the phones.

The Pixel 9 series includes several new devices, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The latter is the largest, measuring 6.8 inches across and carrying a 5,060mAh battery. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro both have smaller cells, at 4,700mAh, though those should be plenty for daily use.

Since the batteries are larger this year, Google decided to equip each with a form of fast charging – faster than we’ve seen for the manufacturer. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro can charge to 55% in around 30 minutes, which isn’t bad at all. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, however, takes that a step further, hitting 70% in the larger battery in around 30 minutes.

These are all according to Google’s own testing using a brand-new 45W charging brick. The new charger takes on a different design, housing a rounded casing in the back with a flat portion that sits flush against the wall. On the back, there is a single USB-C port. That being said, you’ll need an accompanying fast USB-C cable to go along with it.

The new brick is rated for 20 more watts than the existing 25W charging brick on Google’s online store. It might not be 80W or 100W like some manufacturers offer, but it’s fast enough to utilize the Pixel 9 series’ fastest charging capabilities. Specifically, a max input of 27W on the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro and 37W on the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google’s new 45W charger costs $29.99 and is currently available on the Google store for pre-order.

